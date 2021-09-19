Aviva PLC Sells 454,249 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 86.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 454,249 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

