Aviva PLC Sells 547,409 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,409 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $278,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATUS. Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $25.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.08. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

