Aviva PLC Sells 638 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,598,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 489.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,315.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,054,000 after purchasing an additional 106,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290 over the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HII opened at $194.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.06 and its 200 day moving average is $206.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

