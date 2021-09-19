Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,020 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.36% of Avnet worth $14,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth $710,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Avnet by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,970 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

NASDAQ:AVT traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,617. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.