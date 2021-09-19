B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$4.63 on Friday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.42. The stock has a market cap of C$4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.53.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BTO shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.98.

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,654,445.72. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$144,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 403,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,946,031.62. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,082 shares of company stock valued at $654,333.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

