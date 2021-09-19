Balancer (BAL) Price Reaches $24.71 on Top Exchanges

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Balancer has a total market cap of $171.61 million and approximately $33.25 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can now be bought for about $24.71 or 0.00052256 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Balancer has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00058598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00128242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013059 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00046356 BTC.

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

