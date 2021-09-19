Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,467 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ball were worth $13,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

NYSE BLL opened at $92.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.88. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani purchased 3,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLL. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.76.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.