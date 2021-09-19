bAlpha (BALPHA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $379,902.00

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $379,902.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bAlpha has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for approximately $67.65 or 0.00142034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00058961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00129745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013047 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00048015 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

