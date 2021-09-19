Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Bandwidth worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAND. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bandwidth stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -73.79, a P/E/G ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAND. began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

