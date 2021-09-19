Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Brandes Investment Partners LP’s 5th Largest Position

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,168,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 2.9% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $130,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,323 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 92,745,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,667,785. The company has a market capitalization of $340.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

