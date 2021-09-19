Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Short Interest Update

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 155,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 161,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

BOCH opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.69. Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Commerce will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Bank of Commerce Holdings engages in the provision of community banking and financial services. Its principal deposit products include the following types of accounts: checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings and certificates of deposit. The firm also offers sweep arrangements, commercial, construction, term and consumer loans, safe deposit boxes, and electronic banking services.

