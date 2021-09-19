Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of BOTJ stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 28,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

In other Bank of the James Financial Group news, Director Watt R. Foster, Jr. acquired 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 12,826 shares of company stock worth $181,599 in the last ninety days. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 36,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 175,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 233,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

