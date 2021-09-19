Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNIY. Citigroup began coverage on Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $5.06 price objective on Bankinter and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $5.06 price objective on Bankinter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. assumed coverage on Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.06 target price on Bankinter and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

BKNIY stock remained flat at $$5.84 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

