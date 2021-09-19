Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 3,739 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,487 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 473.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,124,000 after purchasing an additional 170,577 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

UPS stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,505,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,323. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $165.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.55 and a 200 day moving average of $194.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

