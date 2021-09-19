Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 6,331 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 35,472 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,181,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,310. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

