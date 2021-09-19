Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after acquiring an additional 535,410 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,861,000 after acquiring an additional 666,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,928,000 after purchasing an additional 132,329 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 28.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,397,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,078,000 after purchasing an additional 538,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZM. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $9.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,419,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,256. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.20 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.49. The firm has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.93, for a total value of $625,923.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,167 shares of company stock worth $74,264,126. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

