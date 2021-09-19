Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,226 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 33.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.92. 3,626,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,483,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.93. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.29 and a twelve month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

