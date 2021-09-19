Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,051 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 177.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 940,963 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 274.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,827,000 after buying an additional 837,586 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,288.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $70,400,000 after purchasing an additional 767,113 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,059 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.74. 4,437,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,986. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $46.89 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.