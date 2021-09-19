Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,202 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,079,729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,702,000 after acquiring an additional 185,542 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,839,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,743,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after acquiring an additional 532,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $261.95. 2,887,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

