Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 26,490 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,490 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.75. 17,653,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,120,794. The company has a market cap of $185.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $105.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average of $90.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

