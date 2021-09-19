Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 6,456 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CQQQ. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

CQQQ stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.63. The company had a trading volume of 110,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,283. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.46. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

