Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 801 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $19.63 on Friday, reaching $2,325.37. 368,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,080. The company has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.38, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,219.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2,287.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

