Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,560,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 82,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Chevron by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 180,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,008,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,453,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.44. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

