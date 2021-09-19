Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.83. 2,231,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.01.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

