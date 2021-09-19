Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,372 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,438 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in HP were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in HP by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $102,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,278 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 769.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,640,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $210,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,315 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $27.68. 13,273,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,736,539. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.50. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

