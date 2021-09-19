Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.06 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 112.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,522,000 after purchasing an additional 254,372 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 over the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $426.00. 316,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.79 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $465.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.11.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.