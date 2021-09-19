Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,864,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.26. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $162.26. The company has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

