Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,282 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 49.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.75. 2,301,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,726. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

