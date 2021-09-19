Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,536 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,193.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 38,004 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,782,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,666,421. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.76. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $165.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.189 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

