Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,178 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SEA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,231,584,000 after acquiring an additional 188,500 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of SEA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,694,635,000 after buying an additional 209,239 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after buying an additional 1,861,814 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $715,535,000 after buying an additional 60,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $707,879,000 after buying an additional 1,243,602 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SE. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.42.

SE stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.81. 3,351,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,655. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.93 and its 200 day moving average is $268.65. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $142.41 and a twelve month high of $359.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $173.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.92 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

