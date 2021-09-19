Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 133,686 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,612,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,523.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 935,113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,347.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 692,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,712.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 557,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 526,491 shares in the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.64. 3,749,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

SID has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

