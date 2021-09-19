Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,286 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.08% of Ballard Power Systems worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 49,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 277,726 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 182.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,832 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLDP. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

NASDAQ BLDP traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.84. 3,573,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,094,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.87 and a beta of 1.40. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

