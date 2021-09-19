Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.49 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,610 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,357,000 after purchasing an additional 132,905 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 170.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 405,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,927,000 after purchasing an additional 255,512 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.23. 7,334,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

