Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 2.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

WU traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,771,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,506. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

