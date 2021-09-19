Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 33.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Equinix by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $19.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $872.58. 3,852,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,679. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $834.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $764.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

