Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 17,645 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,226 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $558,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,619,000 after acquiring an additional 524,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $364,092,000 after acquiring an additional 120,120 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Western Digital by 1,932.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after buying an additional 5,141,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Western Digital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,576,911 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $305,509,000 after buying an additional 224,935 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,626,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,054. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.29 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.93.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.