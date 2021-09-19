Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 14.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 288.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,522,000 after acquiring an additional 254,372 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $426.00. 316,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,982. The company has a fifty day moving average of $465.39 and a 200 day moving average of $477.11. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.79 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

