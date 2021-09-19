Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 171.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,670 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.99. 9,895,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,437,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

