Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.73. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Several research firms have commented on CME. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.83.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.