Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 692.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 72,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 62,975 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,056,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.39. The company had a trading volume of 23,129,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

