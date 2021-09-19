Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $616,182,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after buying an additional 1,153,385 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $444.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,722,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,575. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.82. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

