Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Workday by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Workday by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,725. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.59. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.81 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,491.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.60.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

