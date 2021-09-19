Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 17,097 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,097 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

ACN stock traded down $6.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.40. 4,455,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,203. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.15. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $345.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.