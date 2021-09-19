Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Baozun worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BZUN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Baozun by 33.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,799 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Baozun by 14.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,039,000 after purchasing an additional 510,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Baozun by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Baozun by 146.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,920,000 after purchasing an additional 559,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Baozun by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BZUN shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Shares of BZUN opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.