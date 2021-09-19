Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,350 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 155,756 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 45,229 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $112,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 614,285 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 123,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.