Beacon (BECN) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $6,543.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00020484 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001209 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000144 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 67% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000698 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

