Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

In related news, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BECN. Berenberg Bank cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $50.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

