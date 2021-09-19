Beam Market Cap Reaches $65.94 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $65.94 million and $9.48 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beam has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001437 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 97,112,680 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

