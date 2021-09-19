Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,165,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,215,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $261.95 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

