Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on BELFA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 6.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $181.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.34. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

